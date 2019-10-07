CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape By Babysitter On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO]

We have to applaud Tisha Campbell for her bravery in speaking out. We’re warning you now, the story she tells about being raped as a child during her TV One ‘Uncensored’ special is very, very, hard to watch. The details are hard to hear. But we absolutely believed it was important to repost the clip because we believe it will help other people.

UNCENSORED returns to TVOne Sunday, October 6 at 9/8C.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Parents, guard your children, believe your children and absolutely be sure to show them that there are consequences for evil people and people who wish them harm.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SEE ALSO: Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Raped By A Police Cadet When She Was 17

SEE ALSO: Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On Theft Charge

SEE ALSO: “I Was Scared”: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order Against Duane, Claims He’s Been Physically Abusive For Years

Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape By Babysitter On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Maurette Brown Clark’s Coming To Share At The…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
Norbert Pickett, Owner Of The First Solely Black…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
Here’s Why Martin Scorsese’s Claim That Marvel Movies…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
These Powerful Celebrity Quotes Will Definitely Pick You…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
Community Calendar GRAPHIC FXC
Community Calendar
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape By Babysitter On…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
Michael Rapaport Brings the Laughs, Talks “Higher Learning”…
 3 hours ago
10.07.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Call…
 3 hours ago
10.07.19
#TeamSantaMonica: ‘Mixed-ish’ Star Mykal-Michelle Harris Is The Friend We…
 4 hours ago
10.07.19
12yr Old NC Boy Dragged By School Bus
 4 hours ago
10.07.19
9Yr Old Durham Girl Writes Book About Father
 5 hours ago
10.07.19
Woman In SUV Hit By Bullets While Driving…
 6 hours ago
10.07.19
RIP Steve Jobs: Watch The Apple Icon Predict…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close