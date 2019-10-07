We have to applaud Tisha Campbell for her bravery in speaking out. We’re warning you now, the story she tells about being raped as a child during her TV One ‘Uncensored’ special is very, very, hard to watch. The details are hard to hear. But we absolutely believed it was important to repost the clip because we believe it will help other people.

.@TishaCampblMrtn's childhood rape still brings back horrible memories of the day she was taken advantage of by a babysitter—including a painful lesson it taught her growing up. UNCENSORED returns Sunday, October 6 at 9/8C. pic.twitter.com/XAGIZ3zHYD — TV One (@tvonetv) October 2, 2019

UNCENSORED returns to TVOne Sunday, October 6 at 9/8C.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Parents, guard your children, believe your children and absolutely be sure to show them that there are consequences for evil people and people who wish them harm.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE ALSO: Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Raped By A Police Cadet When She Was 17

SEE ALSO: Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On Theft Charge

SEE ALSO: “I Was Scared”: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order Against Duane, Claims He’s Been Physically Abusive For Years

Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape By Babysitter On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: