CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74

US-ARTS-OPERA

Source: MATT CAMPBELL / Getty

Opera Singer Jessye Norman has died.

The world-renowned Soprano passed from septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015, according to a statement by her family.

Norman’s historic career began in the late 1960s. After moving to Europe she won the ARD International Music Competition in Munich and landed a three-year contract with the Deutsche Opera Berlin. She also made her opera debut in Elisabeth Wagner’s “Tannhäuser.” Her accomplishments include five Grammy Winner, one of with for lifetime achievement in 2006. In 1997 she received the Kennedy Center honor along with various honorary doctorates and halls of fame awards.

 

Norman was 74.

Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74 was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 40 mins ago
10.02.19
Felicia Leatherwood Shares Why You’re Type 4 Hair…
 43 mins ago
10.02.19
People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los…
 53 mins ago
10.02.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 55 mins ago
10.02.19
‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Sounded Like A Pure…
 56 mins ago
10.02.19
Billy Porter’s Protégé Mykal Kilgore Makes R&B Debut…
 2 hours ago
10.02.19
National (No) Hair Day: Bold And Beautiful Women…
 22 hours ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 22 hours ago
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…
 24 hours ago
10.01.19
Sexual Assault Arrest has Been Made In The…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Let’s Talk About K. Michelle And…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
64 itemsArt od Cool 2019
Art Of Cool 2019 : Jill Scott ,…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Woman Killed In Hit And Run In Durham
 1 day ago
10.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close