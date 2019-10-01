CLOSE
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot” From Shottas Has Died

Louie Rankin, the beloved Jamaican actor and dancehall artist famously known for his roles in classic noir films such as Shottas and Belly has reportedly passed away from a car crash in Canada.

A tweet posted on Rankin’s verified Twitter account shared that the world lost “The Original Don Dada” on Monday morning. “It saddens us to have to announce that The “ORGINAL DON DADA” “Trail Blazer” the legend – Louie Ox Rankin passed away this morning! May God keep his soul with his father, sister and neice in #heaven #amen #sipox,” the tweet said.

Beyond acting, Rankin released his most notable single, “Typewriter” back in 1992. He returned to social prominence during the NBA Finals as he rooted for the Toronto Raptors in their win over the Golden State Warriors. RIP to the Original Don Dada.

Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot” From Shottas Has Died was originally published on theboxhouston.com

