Hold up, blow the whistle! Too Short revealed to TMZ that at age 53, he’s still capable of shocking the game and he did just that: he’s a first-time father!

Short, real name Todd Shaw is the proud father of a baby girl, Yanni Shaw with on-again, off-again girlfriend Sue Ivey.

How tightly under wraps has the Oakland legend kept the news of him being a father? Yanni was born back in December, meaning the adorable little girl is about to have her first birthday pretty soon.

Congrats to Too Short on his new bundle of joy!

RELATED: Too Short Jumps Into Cannabis Biz, Will Have Signature Pre-Roll Line

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Too Short Talks Freaky Tales, His Legacy, & Creating Timeless Music

Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: