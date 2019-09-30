CLOSE
Whew! Jennifer Hudson Went Back To Her Church Roots On Instagram This Weekend!

Jennifer Hudson And Rahm Emanuel Visit The House Of Blues

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Jennifer Hudson jumped on Instagram this weekend to remind us of her church roots.

“Pls order my steps to get these words Jesus. @jasonmichaelwebb pulled a throw back out on me . He insisted that I sing the verses too..Yal say jennifer sing , Let’s see yal , now I been singing all day but I’ll try . I’ve never done this song before other than holding the sopranos down in the choir on this one !”

“Not only did this take me back to church but it also took me back to singing in the music classroom in high school with just piano . Taking it back to the base . I miss that @jasonmichaelwebb @lelunddurond . #ordermystepsinthyword”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

