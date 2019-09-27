New North Carolina Bill will require all public students across the state to undergo mental screening.
Related Stories:
#Durham Public Schools Issue Statement About Opening Schools Today!
Durham Public School Graduation Schedule
Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!
<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial
New North Carolina Bill Will Require Public School Students To Do This…. was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: