Sinbad Is Performing At Rhythms Live In Durham! Don’t Miss Him!

Remember 'A Different World'? Well, Where Are They Now?
1. "A Different World" CastSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. THEN: Whitley Gilbert (a.k.a Jasmine Guy)Source:Getty 2 of 19
3. NOW: Whitley Gilbert (a.k.a Jasmine Guy)Source:Getty 3 of 19
4. THEN: Dwayne Wayne (a.k.a Kadeem Hardison)Source:Getty 4 of 19
5. Dwayne Wayne (a.k.a Kadeem Hardison)Source:Getty 5 of 19
6. THEN: Coach Walter Oakes (a.k.a. Sinbad)Source:false 6 of 19
7. NOW: Coach Walter Oakes (a.k.a. Sinbad)Source:Getty 7 of 19
8. THEN: Vernon Gaines (a.k.a Lou Myers)Source:false 8 of 19
9. RIP: Vernon Gaines (a.k.a Lou Myers)Source:false 9 of 19
10. THEN: Lena James (a.k.a Jada Pinkett Smith)Source:false 10 of 19
11. NOW: Lena James (a.k.a Jada Pinkett Smith)Source:Getty 11 of 19
12. THEN: Winifred "Freddie" Brooks (a.k.a. Cree Summer)Source:false 12 of 19
13. NOW: Winifred "Freddie" Brooks (a.k.a. Cree Summer)Source:Getty 13 of 19
14. THEN: Jaleesa Vinson (a.k.a Dawnn Lewis)Source:false 14 of 19
15. NOW: Jaleesa Vinson (a.k.a Dawnn Lewis)Source:false 15 of 19
16. THEN: Ronald "Ron" Johnson (a.k.a. Darryl M. Bell)Source:false 16 of 19
17. NOW: Ronald "Ron" Johnson (a.k.a. Darryl M. Bell)Source:Getty 17 of 19
18. THEN: Denise Huxtable (a.k.a Lisa Bonet)Source:false 18 of 19
19. NOW: Denise Huxtable (a.k.a Lisa Bonet)Source:Getty 19 of 19