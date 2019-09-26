Rapsody Talks Discusses New Album ‘Eve’, Musical Influences+ Working With Queen Latifah

09.26.19
For those of you who are not sure the awesome, talented rapper, Rapsody, she is one of the faces of RocNation. Throughout the last seven years, she has dropped three albums; her latest album dropped August 23, 2019, titled ‘Eve’. The album was very sought out. Each song was inspired and named out after  some very influential black woman like Michelle Obama, Aaliyah, Serena Williams, Nina Simone and more. She stressed the importance of how we need to learn more about these powerful black women and what they embody; if fans aren’t already informed on. Some of the people she sampled are legendary artists like the late Nina Simone and Phil Collins. The highly anticipated album can be streamed on Spotify, AppleMusic and Tidal.

We discussed her come up in the rapping industry, she got into the rap game further along in college.

She talked about looking up to MC Lyte and black girl magic. Queen Latifah and Rapsody were chopping it up over the projects she was creating. When expressing the love and admiration for Latifah, she also went into stating how she was open to taking constructive criticism because no matter where you’re at it’s important to learn.

