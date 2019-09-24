Check Out All Of The Activities Leading Up To The Down East Viking Football Classic!

CLOSE
The 22nd Annual Down East Viking Football Classic will be held at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex in Rocky Mount this Saturday at 4pm.

Friday, September  27, 2019

DOWN EAST VIKING FOOTBALL CLASSIC GOLF CHALLENGE  

9:00 a.m. (Shotgun Start)

Belmont  Lake  Golf  Club I 201 Belmont  Club Way, Rocky Mount, NC

For more information, please contact the ECSU Athletics Dept. 252.335.3891.

ATHLETIC BANQUET “Invitation Only” 

4:00 p.m. |  Rocky  Mount  Event  Center  I 285  NE  Main Street

 

Saturday, September 28, 2019

TAILGATING PARTY

7:00 a.m. |  Rocky  Mount Sports Complex I 600 Independence  Drive, Rocky Mount, NC

DOWN EAST VIKING FOOTBALL CLASSIC PRE-GAME CEREMONY  

3:00 p.m. | Rocky  Mount Sports Complex

ECSU VIKINGS  vs. FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY BRONCOS  FOOTBALL GAME

4:00 p.m. | Rocky  Mount Sports Complex

Game Tickets: $15 advance; $20 game day | Purchase Tickets Here

EACH PARTICIPATING TAILGATER MUST BUY A TICKET

HIGH SCHOOL BAND SHOWCASE 

Immediately following the game | Rocky  Mount Sports Complex

*Schedule subject  to change.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE ECSU DEPARTMENT OF ATHLETICS, 252.335.3278 OR EMAIL: vikingsports@ecsu.edu.

 

