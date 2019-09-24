Check Out All Of The Activities Leading Up To The Down East Viking Football Classic!

The 22nd Annual Down East Viking Football Classic will be held at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex in Rocky Mount this Saturday at 4pm.
Friday, September 27, 2019
DOWN EAST VIKING FOOTBALL CLASSIC GOLF CHALLENGE
9:00 a.m. (Shotgun Start)
Belmont Lake Golf Club I 201 Belmont Club Way, Rocky Mount, NC
For more information, please contact the ECSU Athletics Dept. 252.335.3891.
ATHLETIC BANQUET “Invitation Only”
4:00 p.m. | Rocky Mount Event Center I 285 NE Main Street
Saturday, September 28, 2019
TAILGATING PARTY
7:00 a.m. | Rocky Mount Sports Complex I 600 Independence Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
DOWN EAST VIKING FOOTBALL CLASSIC PRE-GAME CEREMONY
3:00 p.m. | Rocky Mount Sports Complex
ECSU VIKINGS vs. FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY BRONCOS FOOTBALL GAME
4:00 p.m. | Rocky Mount Sports Complex
Game Tickets: $15 advance; $20 game day | Purchase Tickets Here
EACH PARTICIPATING TAILGATER MUST BUY A TICKET
HIGH SCHOOL BAND SHOWCASE
Immediately following the game | Rocky Mount Sports Complex
*Schedule subject to change.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE ECSU DEPARTMENT OF ATHLETICS, 252.335.3278 OR EMAIL: vikingsports@ecsu.edu.
'Rhythm Nation' Turns 30: Janet Jackson's Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years
'Rhythm Nation' Turns 30: Janet Jackson's Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years
1. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 2 of 30
3.Source:Getty 3 of 30
4.Source:Getty 4 of 30
5.Source:Getty 5 of 30
6.Source:Getty 6 of 30
7.Source:Getty 7 of 30
8.Source:Getty 8 of 30
9.Source:Getty 9 of 30
10.Source:Getty 10 of 30
11.Source:Getty 11 of 30
12.Source:Getty 12 of 30
13.Source:Getty 13 of 30
14.Source:Getty 14 of 30
15.Source:Getty 15 of 30
16. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 16 of 30
17.Source:Getty 17 of 30
18.Source:Getty 18 of 30
19.Source:Getty 19 of 30
20.Source:Getty 20 of 30
21.Source:Getty 21 of 30
22.Source:Getty 22 of 30
23. Janet Jackson Performs live at Olympia Hall in Paris in FranceSource:Getty 23 of 30
24. Janet Jackson Performing On The 17th American Music AwardSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Lands End Stage - Day 3Source:Getty 25 of 30
26.Source:Getty 26 of 30
27.Source:Getty 27 of 30
28.Source:Getty 28 of 30
29.Source:Getty 29 of 30
30.Source:Getty 30 of 30
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark