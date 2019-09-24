CLOSE
11-Year-Old Drove 200 Miles To Meet Man He Met On Snapchat

Young man holds a smart device while using SnapChat app

Source: studioEAST / Getty

An 11-year-old boy from South Carolina was spotted by a Charleston police officer behind the wheel of a car. The officer noted that the child was the only person vehicle. The boy told the officer that he had been driving for 3 hours and had gotten lost.

According to a police spokesperson, the boy, “Told Officer Braun he took his brother’s car and drove to Charleston to live with an unknown male he met on SnapChat. His father’s Insignia tablet lost the GPS signal that was directing him to the address in Charleston. When he lost the GPS signal, he lost the address and he was unable to recover it because SnapChat messages disappear or are deleted after they are read.”

The boy gave police his father’s name and phone number. When police contacted him, the father was in the process of reporting the child missing. The tablet remained with police so that they could investigate the unknown male who had lured the boy to Charleston.

 

boy , Charleston , snapchat

