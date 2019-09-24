Today is National Voter Registration Day! Are you registered to vote? Are you sure?

To celebrate, workers with the state board of elections will be on hand to help people who need to get registered or update their registration. They will be avaialble at the Bi-Centennial Mall from 10:30am til 2:30PM.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day! Find us on the Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.!

Look up your registration here: https://t.co/EbgpKJk4rj

Register or update here: https://t.co/bKcsIKDhfo#ncpol #NationalVoterRegistrationDay #vote pic.twitter.com/tCoXGbe2Vq — NCSBE (@NCSBE) September 20, 2019

North Carolina voters must be registered at least 25 days prior to an election day to be able to cast a ballot.

