National Voter Registration Day: Are You Registered to Vote

Volunteer checking voters in at polling place

Source: Hero Images / Getty

Today is National Voter Registration Day! Are you registered to vote? Are you sure?

To celebrate, workers with the state board of elections will be on hand to help people who need to get registered or update their registration. They will be avaialble at the Bi-Centennial Mall from 10:30am til 2:30PM.

North Carolina voters must be registered at least 25 days prior to an election day to be able to cast a ballot.

