Search For Kidnapping Suspect Closes US-64 and Several Schools

Crime scene tape, artwork

Source: VICTOR HABBICK VISIONS / Getty

An active police investigation has shut down a part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County for a kidnapping suspect. The east bound lanes are closed at exit 436. The closure is near the US-64/US-264 interchange. It’s reported officers were seen with weapons drawn, flashlights and K-9 units in a wooded area. Zebulon Elementary School, Zebulon Middle School and East Wake Academy were also closed due to the police activity.

courtesy abc11

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 3, Karine Jean-Pierre & What It Will Take To Beat Donald Trump

