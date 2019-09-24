Search For Kidnapping Suspect Closes US-64 and Several Schools

An active police investigation has shut down a part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County for a kidnapping suspect. The east bound lanes are closed at exit 436. The closure is near the US-64/US-264 interchange. It’s reported officers were seen with weapons drawn, flashlights and K-9 units in a wooded area. Zebulon Elementary School, Zebulon Middle School and East Wake Academy were also closed due to the police activity.
