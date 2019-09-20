Arrest Made In Connection To The Fatal Stabbing Of New York Teen

Events surrounding the death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris are beginning to unfold and the police have reportedly made an arrest.

On the afternoon of September 16, a group of teenagers gathered in a parking lot and 18-year-old Tyler Flach allegedly attacked Morris because he was seen with another boy’s ex girlfriend walking home from school the day before.

Initially, police had no witnesses and urged students to come forward with information. According to New York City’s ABC news, an anonymous witness said in a statement that Morris was ambushed by a group of teens. He passed away after being taken to the hospital later that night.

According to ABC, Flach reportedly was arrested on September 18, and charged with second-degree murder. Nassau County Police Homicide Division made statements that students have identified people involved in the incident. Police also allege that this attack was targeted, as Morris received threatening texts prior to the fight.

