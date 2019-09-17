CLOSE
Oh, No! “Jeopardy’s” Alex Trebeck Announces Cancer Setback

Alex Trebek Fims Jeopardy At DAR Constitution Hall In Washington DC

Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek has announced today that he’s suffered a setback in his pancreatic cancer treatment.

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy,'” according to Trebek.

“I realize that there is an end in sight for me, just as there is for everyone else. One line that I have used with our staff in recent weeks and months is that when I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is, ‘Oh, he was taken from us too soon.'” Trebek said. “Hey guys. I’m 79-years-old. I’ve had one hell of a good life. And I’ve enjoyed it … the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me, it doesn’t. Other things do, the affect it will have on my loved ones … it makes me sad. But the thought of myself moving on, hey folks, it comes with the territory.”

 

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

Last night at Rihanna's Diamond Ball, instead of folks focusing on the very fact why everyone was there—to raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation's global education, health, and emergency response programs—they were on the Beyonce's Internet worrying about the singer's womb. See, this video below went viral and got everyone on Twitter believing that the Fenty creator was giving us a full-on baby bump in this black form-fitting Givenchy haute couture gown. https://twitter.com/Bang_Moloi/status/1172446025002303489?s=20 Soon after, folks got #RihannaIsPregnant trending, mad they are not the designer's child or delusional in thinking they ever had a chance with her or believing that she owes us an album and can't live her life. The audacity!   https://twitter.com/master_innoo/status/1172510733730504704?s=20 https://twitter.com/iridescenita/status/1172509909826584577?s=20 https://twitter.com/AimThaMachine_/status/1172509387589595136?s=20 https://twitter.com/jacquemarquez_/status/1172511309834964994?s=20 And of course, men always showing how much they hate Black girl joy: https://twitter.com/THAT_JUAN_BOY/status/1172498631540084737?s=20 While Rihanna hasn't confirmed or denied the news, on Friday morning TMZ squashed the rumors claiming a "sources with direct knowledge" told them, "Sorry, she's not pregnant." https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1172530268843888642?s=20   But all this hoopla really shines a light on how much we scrutinize women, especially Black women in the spotlight, for even the slightest weight gain. The minute they eat a burrito, get bloated or pack on some pounds, folks are very quick to be on baby bump watch. We can't imagine spending so much of your life as a performer adhering to super-strict diets and constant workout plans to fit into a certain body type in order to succeed in a body-obsessed industry to finally get to your 30s and say, "I'ma just live," and resist all that pressure, only to have your "imperfections" amplified for the world to see and talk about. We've seen this with Beyonce, especially this year, and now it's Rihanna's turn, and honestly, it's too much. [protected-iframe id="dec1247650ca58c273474f8ed479d86c-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/UuB6oxwX4qXIOZnKQc" width="480" height="480" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   So while some of y'all wanna keep speculating on whether she's with child or not, thankfully, there were folks on Twitter with common sense that want y'all to stop being so fixated on RiRi's stomach and worry about your own. Here's what they had to say:

 

