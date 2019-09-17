CLOSE
General Mills Recalls 600,000 Pounds Gold Medal Flour E-Coli Risk

National food giant General Mills is recalling five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour. General Mills believes the bags with a use by date from September 6, 2020 may be contaminated with E-coli.

General Mills is urging customers to check their pantry’s and get rid of the product affected by the recall or contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

E. coli infections usually happen within three to four days after consuming the bacteria, according to the CDC. Severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting can result after five to seven days. For more details CLICK HERE

'LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts' Breast Implant Journey Has Some Hiccups

