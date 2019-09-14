CLOSE
Superintendent: 4-Year Old Boy Must Cut His Hair Or Wear A Dress

A Texas woman is outraged because of a reaction to her 4-year-old grandson’s hair.

Randi Woodley said.”I was told that I needed to see the principal, so I went to the principal’s office where she explained to me that my grandson’s hair was too long. And the superintendent then gave me three options. He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted, my grandson must say he’s a girl.”

 

 

