Check Out Spider-Man Movie Underneath The Stars In Chapel Hill Tonight!

Looking to soak up the remaining bits of summer before it’s all gone? Why not take in a movie underneath the stars tonight?
- All showings take place on the southern village green across from the Lumina theater.
- All tickets are $5 per person (children under 5 are free.)
- You may bring in food and drinks but no glass bottles please.
- You may bring in your own chair and/or blankets .
- No pets are allowed.
- Movies are primarily on Saturdays, unless posted otherwise.
Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?
14 photos Launch gallery
Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?
1.1 of 14
2.2 of 14
3.3 of 14
4.4 of 14
5.5 of 14
6.6 of 14
7.7 of 14
8.8 of 14
9.9 of 14
10.10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12.12 of 14
13.13 of 14
14.14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark