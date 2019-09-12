CLOSE
Check Out The List Of North Carolina’s Safest Cities

How does your city rank? BackgroundChecks.org has compiled a list of North Carolina’s safest cities.

The online background check portal gave each North Carolina city (with a population above 10,000) a score on its Safety Index, which combines FBI crime statistics and law enforcement employment numbers to calculate the safety of a given city. Twenty-four cities in the state earned a 0.24 or above, indicating a high level of public safety well above the U.S. average.

 

 

