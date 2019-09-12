Hot or Not: Gallant Drops Make-Up Single “Sleep On It”

Grammy award nominated Singer Gallant, is back doing it slow jam style with his new single “Sleep On It”, ahead of upcoming tour with singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio. The acoustics filled track blends perfectly with his falsetto voice. Be on the look out for his new album, “Sweet Insomnia”, no release date has been confirmed yet.

Check out the lyrics:

Sleep on it I don’t wanna fight We ain’t gettin’ anywhere, anywhere tonight You know neither one of us is innocent So why don’t we sleep on it? Why don’t we—? Can we sleep on it?

Watch video below. Gallant has a surprise R&B crooner appearing in video. Is it Hot or Not?

