Leah’s Lemonade: JLO In Talks To Perform At 2020 Super Bowl

Radio One Exclusive
| 09.12.19
Dismiss

Let’s get into it! Alexis Sky and her friend Sabrina Peterson were robbed at gunpoint in Atlanta at a gas station…well they’re speaking out about the incident and demanding justice for all of the women that have had similar incidents in the Atlanta area.

With Jay-z and his new deal with the NFL…apart of his job is to find entertainment for the company. According to The Lemonade Stand the NFL is reported in talks with JLO and very close to being a done deal prior to February 2020 halftime; which will be produced by Jay-Z.

Love and Hip Hops Teairra Marie isn’t only in trouble with 50 cent and his money but the law is coming for her too! Through her battle with sobriety, she had a DUI in June in New York City. If you remember she lost control of her vehicle and was pulled over and failed the sobriety test. She has officially pled guilty. However, she dodged a bullet because she will not be serving any jail time. The gag is her license will be suspended for six months and she must attend courses. If she fails she will see the slammer. Wishing you the best TT!

Now to this ghetto mess! Tekashi 69 will be back in court to be the rat he is known to be. He’s taking the stand against former gang members…plans to say he was in the gang to make shmoney, distribute and dip. Crazy enough the gang members have yet to plead guilty to federal charges but will have a possible shorter sentence by agreeing.  You know who was not rocking with Tekashi when asked about if he’s spoken to him? Curtis James Jackson honey! 50 Cent was not having it! He’s obviously disowned him and said he should not even attempt to call him. What is it Nene!? GHETTO AS WHAT? HELL!

Leah’s Lemonade: JLO In Talks To Perform At 2020 Super Bowl was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Paul Mooney’s Sons Speak On Their Father’s Gay…
 54 mins ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 1 hour ago
09.12.19
Deception From NC Republicans Override Veto
 2 hours ago
09.12.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: They’re Still On Some Colorist…
 2 hours ago
09.12.19
“You Should Have Told That Sh*t Years Ago”…
 2 hours ago
09.12.19
Sony Accuses Vincent Herbert Of Hiding Assets in…
 3 hours ago
09.12.19
Come Walk/Run With Us For St. Jude
 4 hours ago
09.12.19
13 items
13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Celebs That Are Almost Unrecognizable After Their Looks…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO Premiers New 9/11 Doc From Perspective Of…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Press Play: Jason Momoa & Alfre Woodard Lead…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Michael Jordan Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Dorian…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
15 items
Tina Turner Was Trending On Twitter & Black…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close