Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As N-Word [Video]

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the total of the food she purchased.

Vest and some friends were dining at El Porton Mexican Restaurant in Duluth, Georgia and the waiter who took their order reportedly wrote first name’s down in order to issue the checks after they finished eating.

When the waiter returned from taking Vest and her group’s order, a co-worker asked for Vest’s first name so they could enter it into the restaurant’s system. The waiter then spelled out the n-word letter by letter for his co-worker to enter in.

“I even looked at him and asked, ‘are you sure?’” The waiter, who asked to remain unnamed, told FOX 5 Atlanta. “Even him leaving with that order, I kind of felt uncomfortable as well, because we all know that’s not a word to just throw around.”

The employee then double-checked with with the waiter to make sure the spelling was correct, to which he confirmed it was. After completing her dining experience, Vest was issued the check with n-word on it.

