CLOSE
TJMS
Home

UA’s Dean Of Students, Resigns Following Controversial Tweets

Jamie Riley, the dean of students at the University of Alabama, has resigned a day after Breitbart published a story highlighting tweets from the dean contending police are racist and other controversial statements.

“Dr. Jamie Riley has resigned his position at The University of Alabama by mutual agreement. Neither party will have any further comments,” a spokeswoman for the university said in an email to AL.com.

Riley’s resignation comes just one day after the alt-right website published screenshots of three of the dean’s tweets from 2016 and 2017.

One of the tweets suggested that police are racist.

“The [American] flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people,” Riley tweeted in September 2017, according to a Breitbart screenshot. “Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?”

( Jamie Riley Twitter Via Breitbart )

( Jamie Riley Twitter Via Breitbart )

( Jamie Riley Twitter Via Breitbart )

In an October 2016 tweet, Riley suggests that movies about slavery are made to “remind black people of our place in society.”

In October 2017, Riley tweeted that whites can’t judge racism because they don’t experience it.

“I’m baffled about how the first thing white people say is, ‘That’s not racist!’ when they can’t even experience racism,” Riley tweeted, according to Breitbart.

Riley’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

UA named Riley, who was then executive director and chief executive officer of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., dean of students in February.

Stars Hailing From Alabama

12 photos Launch gallery

Stars Hailing From Alabama

Continue reading Stars Hailing From Alabama

Stars Hailing From Alabama

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

UA’s Dean Of Students, Resigns Following Controversial Tweets was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt…
 6 hours ago
09.06.19
Kevin Hart Gaslighting Lil Nas X Wasn’t The…
 7 hours ago
09.06.19
Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Sexually Abused…
 7 hours ago
09.06.19
Ludacris Donates $100K To Bahamas Relief Efforts!!
 8 hours ago
09.06.19
Bill Hader Explains How Snoop Dogg Shut Down…
 8 hours ago
09.06.19
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
 8 hours ago
09.06.19
New Movie Trailer Starring Sterling K. Brown Will…
 8 hours ago
09.06.19
Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of…
 8 hours ago
09.06.19
The Pescetarian Diet Helped NeNe Leakes Lose Weight,…
 9 hours ago
09.06.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
WATCH: Consul General of Bahamas Talks Hurricane Dorian…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Flu Cases Reported At NCSU
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Nate Parker Apologizes For “Tone Deaf” Response To…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close