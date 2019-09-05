Local Aerospace Engineer Tiffany Davis Being Honored With Black Girls Rock Tech Award [Video]

Radio One Exclusive
| 09.05.19
Dismiss

Tiffany N. Davis is an aerospace engineer, a rocket scientist, she is a young dreamer from Washington, DC reaching for the stars and beyond. Tiffany promotes boldness, faith in artistry, utilizing “the power of finesse” and embracing the struggle to get the greatest results you want in life. Tiffany is an advocate for encouraging other young women to follow their own passions no matter the size or level of difficulty.  Tiffany plans on focusing her studies on artificial intelligence and machine learning applications with the hope of using those for future space exploration missions. Tiffany is currently working in Washington D.C. as a spacecraft engineer in Boeing’s Mission Operations and Engineering group.

View this post on Instagram

Now I can finally reveal this secret! I was honored with a Black Girls Rock award! Last week, I received the "Black Girls Rock Tech" award for this year's BET ceremony. It was truly an honor to be recognized at this event for my contributions to the community and to STEM. I got to talk to, dance with, and even cry with some of the most influential and most talented black women in the world. I even hugged Angela Bassett *faints*. Overall, it was a truly amazing experience and I am forever grateful to BET, Black Girls Rock, Beverly Bond, and all the phenomenal black women that were apart of this. The award show premieres next Sunday on BET! There will be a commercial that talks about my journey through STEM and my acceptance speech for my award will be streamed online! So tune in 🤗💞🚀. Thank you to the always lovely @joy.tiffani @thejoyofstyling for styling me HEAD-TO-TOE. @iamtarsharenee for my bomb low pony. Dress is from @signature.dresses , they treated me so well! Ashley Davis for my makeup. And @loveourstyles for my accessories 💁🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Tiff (@tiffany_n_davis) on

Tiffany stopped by the Quick Silva show to talk about her recent honor by Black Girls Rock on BET. Tiffany will be honored Sunday, September 8th at 8:00 pm on BET for the Black Girls Rock Tech award. She also discussed being honored by our forever President Barack Obama and why she’s dedicated to getting more students of color.

Local Aerospace Engineer Tiffany Davis Being Honored With Black Girls Rock Tech Award [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tenisha Light-Caba Of Brooklyn Bleu Is Making High-End…
 12 hours ago
09.10.19
Tiffany’s Flame Wants To Shine A Light On…
 12 hours ago
09.10.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 13 hours ago
09.10.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
 13 hours ago
09.10.19
Jussie & Jurnee Smolett Reportedly Shopping A Movie…
 14 hours ago
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…
 14 hours ago
09.10.19
What In The Flex: Kim Kardashian & Kanye…
 14 hours ago
09.10.19
Tina Turner Gives Legendary Life Lessons In Latest…
 14 hours ago
09.10.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 15 hours ago
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman
 15 hours ago
09.10.19
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Reminder: Instagram Belongs To Will Smith, He Just…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close