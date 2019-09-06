Tyler Perry, Riihanna and the Disney corporation have all made commitments to help out the island of the Bahamas in major ways, and now, rapper/ actor has added himself to the list.

Luda made the announcement earlier this week that he will donate $100,000 from the proceeds of his annual Luda Day Weekend to help with the relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Ludacris Donates $100K To Bahamas Relief Efforts!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

