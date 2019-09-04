CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Erica Campbell Talks About Her New Book, Ministry, Parenting & More [WATCH]

Grammy Award–winning gospel singer, television star, and radio host Erica Campbell can now add author to her lengthy list of achievements.

Campbell has released “More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty” which explores discovering who you are beneath the surface.

The California native sat down with Sybil Wilkes at the 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion to discuss her book, motherhood, marriage, and so much more. In the clip above, Campbell reveals how she developed ministry which she admits she did not always think was a part of her path.

Click here to watch the full video on our Youtube channel.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Erica Campbell, Isaac Carree At The 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

30 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Isaac Carree At The 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Isaac Carree At The 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

Erica Campbell, Isaac Carree At The 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

Erica Campbell Talks About Her New Book, Ministry, Parenting & More [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
0 item
Beyonce Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Diana Ross +…
 10 hours ago
09.04.19
Behind The Scenes: Leslie Jones Reflects On Leaving…
 11 hours ago
09.04.19
Tell All: Strip Club Hostess Who Reportedly Inspired…
 11 hours ago
09.04.19
Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song…
 11 hours ago
09.04.19
11 items
Top 11 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment
 12 hours ago
09.04.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…
 12 hours ago
09.04.19
Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million…
 12 hours ago
09.04.19
Kenny Lattimore And Judge Faith Jenkins Are Engaged!
 13 hours ago
09.04.19
2014 American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience
Tracee Ellis Ross Launches Hair Care Brand
 1 day ago
09.03.19
Ari Lennox Talks Love For Missy Elliott, #DontMuteDC…
 1 day ago
09.03.19
It’s Official: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Make Public…
 1 day ago
09.03.19
Fayetteville Man Accused Of Peeping Was Beaten By…
 1 day ago
09.03.19
Are Chloe Bailey and Diggy Simmons Dating In…
 1 day ago
09.03.19
Principal Who Banned So-Called “Risqué” Books Arrested For…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close