Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’ [VIDEO]

The long-awaited Bad Boys sequel has an official trailer out! Titled Bad Boys For Life, the third and final film in the Bad Boys franchise features Will SmithMartin LawrenceVanessa HudgensAlexander LudwigChalrles MeltonPaola NunezKate Del CastilloNicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano

The film was first announced back in 2016 but pushed back to 2018 and for some time, fans didn’t know what was going to happen to the sequel. Even Lawrence had to admit that he didn’t know. But somehow, everything came together and the Sony Pictures film is set to be released Martin Luther King Weekend in 2020.

Watch the trailer below.

