Couple Who Won $500k In Lottery Accused Of Robbing Multiple Houses

A Michigan couple that won $500k with a scratch-off ticket in 2016 has been arrested for multiple burglaries. According to reports, 29-year-old Mitchell Arnswald and 28-year-old Stephanie Harvell were arraigned Friday on home invasion and possession of burglary tools charges. They are each being held on $50,000 cash bonds.
The couple is accused of multiple home robberies spanning five months.
