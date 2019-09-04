Pop star Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for “unauthorized use” of her “name, image, likeness and music” in an ad campaign, which ran after Grande refused an endorsement deal with the clothing giant.

Related Stories:

Ariana Grande Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness!!

Ariana Grande Ties Billboard Record Held By The Beatles

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million Over Lookalike Ad Campaign!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: