In Loving Memory Of Casandra Cherry

Radio One

Radio One

We recognized Casandra Cherry as a Black History Month honoree. She was the first African American Middle School Multi-Classroom leader teacher of Math in Edgecombe at Phillips Middle School in Battleboro. It’s with a heavy heart to share that such an amazing spirit has passed away.

Casandra is survived by her husband: Augustus Cherry of Tarboro, NC, parents; Pearlie Ray Brown and Betsy Smith-Brown both of Chocowinity, NC, one stepson; Donelle Cherry of Tarboro, NC, one stepdaughter; Sara Fleming of Durham, NC, two brothers; Terry Smith of Winterville, NC, Theotis Brown of Washington, NC, one sister; Tyra Brown of Grimesland, NC, eight step-grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

