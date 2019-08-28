CLOSE
This Skit With Patti LaBelle Is Just One Reason Why You Should Binge ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

Yep. It’s officially the funniest thing on HBO and it’s for the culture! The Robin Thede-created A Black Lady Sketch Show is hilarious and was just renewed for season two! It’s fresh, relevant, very Black and, most importantly, it will make you laugh.

Check out this skit with living legend Patti LaBelle.

 

 

