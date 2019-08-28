CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Contigo Recalls 5.7 million Kids Water Bottles Due To ‘Potential Choking Hazard’

Water Bottle Icon Silhouette

Source: JakeOlimb / Getty

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said nearly 5.7 million water bottles are being recalled. The recall affects Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles, due to the risk the bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach and pose a choking threat to children. According to the agency’s recall notice, there have been 149 reports of the spouts detaching and 18 being found in children’s mouths.

courtesy AJC

The items were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide from April 2018 through June of this year. They were also sold individually and in two-packs and three-packs, about 157,000 of the bottles were sold in Canada and 28,000 were sold in Mexico.

If you have the affected product, stop using them and take them from children. For more details on getting a replacement, contact Contigo at (888) 262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time (Monday through Friday), or online at http://www.gocontigo.com/recall

Must Read:

Disney, Eddie Bauer Recall Baby Sleepers Over Safety Concerns

chocking , Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles , Kids water bottle

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
 28 mins ago
08.28.19
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social…
 2 hours ago
08.28.19
Happy Birthday! Cassie’s Engaged & Debuts Baby Bump
 21 hours ago
08.28.19
Power Season 6 Premiere
50 Cent Changes ‘Power’ Theme Song And People…
 24 hours ago
08.27.19
2019 MTV VMA Press Room
The Only 3 Performances From The VMAs That…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants To Know How Queen Latifah’s…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
BJ The Chicago Kid Wants To Keep That…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
I Feel Superficial For Crying Over My Stretch…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
33 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards
 1 day ago
08.27.19
True To This: These Throwback Clips Of Keke…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
It’s Safe To Say The Beckys In The…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
11 Essential Home Renovation Tips From Egypt Sherrod
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Voices: Samm Henshaw’s Sound Experiments Leads Us To…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
6 items
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: #BlackTwitter Reacts To Trish Talking Trash…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close