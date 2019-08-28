Contigo Recalls 5.7 million Kids Water Bottles Due To ‘Potential Choking Hazard’

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said nearly 5.7 million water bottles are being recalled. The recall affects Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles, due to the risk the bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach and pose a choking threat to children. According to the agency’s recall notice, there have been 149 reports of the spouts detaching and 18 being found in children’s mouths.

ATTENTION PARENTS: More than 5 million Contigo kids' water bottles have been recalled because of a choking hazard. https://t.co/2EMR9y6Cjk — AJC (@ajc) August 27, 2019

courtesy AJC

The items were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide from April 2018 through June of this year. They were also sold individually and in two-packs and three-packs, about 157,000 of the bottles were sold in Canada and 28,000 were sold in Mexico.

If you have the affected product, stop using them and take them from children. For more details on getting a replacement, contact Contigo at (888) 262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time (Monday through Friday), or online at http://www.gocontigo.com/recall

Must Read:

Disney, Eddie Bauer Recall Baby Sleepers Over Safety Concerns

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: