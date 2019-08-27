The Only 3 Performances From The VMAs That You Need To Watch

Last night was quite a moment for #BlackGirlMagic! Check out the best of the best performances which features Missy Elliott, Lizzo and Normani.

Missy blessed us with a medley of her hits (Throw It Back, Supa Dupa Fly, Hot Boyz, Get Ur Freak On, Work It, Pass That Dutch and Lose Control) AND received the coveted Video Vanguard Award.

Normani gave a performance that has us wondering WHY this amazing performer didn’t break from Fifth Harmony and go solo yearsssss ago. Her single, Motivation, was released earlier this month.

💜@Normani DELIVERED with the "Motivation" performance you need in your life! 🏀 Catch up on last night's #VMAs On Demand now! pic.twitter.com/zkVY5SggUn — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019

Lizzo is just starting to make her mark in the mainstream world and we can’t wait to see how bright her star is. This woman is AMAZING. President Obama even listed some of her music on his 2019 Summer Playlist!!

