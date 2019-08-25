JC Penney Closing In North Hills

North Hills JC Penny’s in Raleigh, is set to close doors after more than 50 years. Penny’s has been the longest running tenant in North Hills since 1967. The department store likely will not close until the spring of 2020. Back in May of this year, JC Penney closed down its store in Cary Town Center. When the North Hills store in Raleigh closes, the only remaining Triangle location is the Streets of Southpoint in Durham.

The affected employees is not known at this time. However, employees who do not transfer to another JCPenney location can receive separation benefits. Employees who do not transfer to another location will be offered classes offering tips on resume writing, answering interview questions and more according to CBS17.

