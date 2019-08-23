Both Raleigh and Durham are at risk for severe weather today.

The Triangle and northeastern parts of North Carolina are under a level 2 risk for severe weather on Friday.

WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said strong thunderstorms could hit any part of central North Carolina, but storms are most likely in Raleigh, Durham, Rocky Mount and northward and eastward into Virginia.

Read more at WRAL.com

Triangle Under Level 2 Risk For Severe Weather was originally published on thelightnc.com

