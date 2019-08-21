CLOSE
Motivational Moment

Sun gleaming through a cloud, Pacific Ocean, Chile, South America

Source: altrendo nature / Getty

Happy Hump Day Foxy Fam!

Our lives are not determined by what happens to us but by how we react to what happens, not by what life brings to us, but by the attitude we bring to life. A positive attitude causes a chain reaction of positive thoughts, events, and outcomes. It is a catalyst, a spark that creates extraordinary results..”

