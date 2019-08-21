Motivational Moment

Happy Hump Day Foxy Fam!
Our lives are not determined by what happens to us but by how we react to what happens, not by what life brings to us, but by the attitude we bring to life. A positive attitude causes a chain reaction of positive thoughts, events, and outcomes. It is a catalyst, a spark that creates extraordinary results..”
Must Read:
Then And Now: Angela Bassett Has Aged Flawlessly
SHARI HEADLEY AKA LISA MCDOWELL CONFIRMED FOR ‘COMING TO AMERICA 2’
Follow Foxy on IG, FB, Youtube and Twitter @Foxy107104
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: