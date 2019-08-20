Chick-Fil-A, Wendy’s And Popeyes Beef Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

In case you missed it, there’s a war happening right now. It’s about chicken sandwiches.

Things started last week when Popeyes revealed its new chicken sandwich. It’s “buttermilk battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun and is topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread,” according to Fox News.

So, then, Chick-Fil-A had to represent on Twitter.

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

And, of course, Popeyes had to respond.

Then Wendy’s had to jump in.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

So, of course, Popeyes had to respond.

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

Bad move. Everyone knows that Wendy’s has THE BEST clapbacks on Twitter. Period.

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

Oh. And our beloved Bojangles’ tried to jump in, but things didn’t go well, so they deleted the tweet. Here’s a screenshot.

UPDATE: Bojangles has deleted the chicken sandwich tweet, hopefully to give that poor thing an IV pic.twitter.com/NrjM8cRleY — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 19, 2019

So, let’s settle this locally. Who has the best chicken sandwich?

