Chick-Fil-A, Wendy’s And Popeyes Beef Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

In case you missed it, there’s a war happening right now. It’s about chicken sandwiches.
Things started last week when Popeyes revealed its new chicken sandwich. It’s “buttermilk battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun and is topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread,” according to Fox News.
So, then, Chick-Fil-A had to represent on Twitter.
And, of course, Popeyes had to respond.
Then Wendy’s had to jump in.
So, of course, Popeyes had to respond.
Bad move. Everyone knows that Wendy’s has THE BEST clapbacks on Twitter. Period.
Oh. And our beloved Bojangles’ tried to jump in, but things didn’t go well, so they deleted the tweet. Here’s a screenshot.
So, let’s settle this locally. Who has the best chicken sandwich?
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark