9 Yr Old Killed In Durham Shooting

Durham city council members are calling for action in the wake of a 9-year-old’s shooting death over the weekend.

Monday night, a visibly shaken Durham City Council met at its regularly scheduled meeting. Nine-year old Zion Person’s shooting death was not on the agenda. But the senseless murder was on everyone’s mind.

Sunday night 9 yr old Zion Person was shot and killed and an 8 yr old sustained injuries just before 9 p.m. near Duke Street and Leon Street.

According to Zion’s aunt Danyell Ragland, five children — as young as 3 — were in the car at the time of the shooting. They were on their way to Pelican’s SnoBalls to get snow cones.

