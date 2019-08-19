CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Heat Index Expected To Top 100 Today

Sun Breaks Through The Clouds

Source: Just One Film / Getty

According to WRAL meteorologist the next couple of days are going to be extremely HOT.

On Monday and Tuesday, heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits, making it feel hotter than 100 degrees outside. Highs in the mid 90s are expected each day, but Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

“Be prepared,” said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. “We’ll have a heat index over 100 degrees for the next several days, and there will be little relief.”

Read more at WRAL.com

 

Heat Index Expected To Top 100 Today was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Close up of metal microphone against defocused background
An Intimate Evening With Saxophonist Mike Phillips
 1 hour ago
08.19.19
New Jersey Woman Burns Down Booty Call’s House…
 8 hours ago
08.19.19
Bey’s Right Hand Woman Ashley Everett Celebrates Natural…
 10 hours ago
08.19.19
OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF
 2 days ago
08.19.19
Hot Girl Summer! Wendy Williams Posts Pic With…
 2 days ago
08.19.19
‘Married At First Sight’: Iris Seemingly Put All…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten
 4 days ago
08.15.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Jazz Anderson Explains Growing Up On Reality TV,…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close