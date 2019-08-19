CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Motivational Moment

Smoke from the Waldo Canyon Fire creates

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Happy Monday Morning Foxy Fam!

Be strong and know when enough is enough. Take your stand, speak up and refuse to let others hurt you.

Throughout your lifetime some people will discredit you, disrespect you and treat you poorly for no apparent reason at all.

Don’t consume yourself with trying to change them or win their approval.

And don’t make any space in your heart to hate them.

You don’t have control over what others think about you, but you do have control over how you decide to internalize their opinions.

Leave them to their own judgments. Let people love you for who you are, and not for who they want you to be.

Or let them walk away if they choose. They can’t harm you either way; it’s their understanding that is faulty, not yours.

Read Also:

This Video Of A Little Boy Singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ To His Baby Sister Is Everything!

motivational moment , Positivity

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Close up of metal microphone against defocused background
An Intimate Evening With Saxophonist Mike Phillips
 1 hour ago
08.19.19
New Jersey Woman Burns Down Booty Call’s House…
 8 hours ago
08.19.19
Bey’s Right Hand Woman Ashley Everett Celebrates Natural…
 10 hours ago
08.19.19
OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF
 2 days ago
08.19.19
Hot Girl Summer! Wendy Williams Posts Pic With…
 2 days ago
08.19.19
‘Married At First Sight’: Iris Seemingly Put All…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten
 4 days ago
08.15.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Jazz Anderson Explains Growing Up On Reality TV,…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close