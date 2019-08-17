CLOSE
National
HomeNational

WTF: Here’s What Happened When A Guy Bet $100,000 On A Single Number In Roulette

USA, Florida, Coconut Creek, Seminole Casino, Slot Machines

Source: John Coletti / Getty

There are two types of people in the world: folks that gamble, and folks that are actually gamblers.

People who gamble usually don’t take as much of a risk as the folks who deem themselves gamblers. There’s even a whole program dedicated to the people who are addicted to gambling. Gamblers Anonymous (GA) is a twelve-step program for people who have a gambling problem. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop gambling.

Mark Hoppus Casino GIF by blink-182 - Find & Share on GIPHY

But for others, hitting the casino is just something you do for fun, and to potentially have a quick come up. And you can’t win big if you don’t bet big, right? Like Brazilian businessman Pedro Grendene Bartelle who went viral after riskily betting $100,000 on one single number in a game of Roulette at Hotel Conrad in Punta del Este, along the Uruguay coast.

Guess how much he hit for? Bartelle went home $3.5 million richer. Sheesh!

Some people have all the luck. Would you risk it all by betting 100K on one number? What are your thoughts?

 

Got that right @hescertified. According to reports, Pedro Grendene is the nephew of billionaire businessman Alexandre Grendene Bartelle. Which means the saying holds true that it takes money to make money. 

Also, scared money don’t make no money. So moral of the story is, get you some money. 

WTF: Here’s What Happened When A Guy Bet $100,000 On A Single Number In Roulette was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Close up of metal microphone against defocused background
An Intimate Evening With Saxophonist Mike Phillips
 16 hours ago
08.19.19
Brian McKnight Responds To His Children’s Claims That…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
NJ Woman Torches Man’s House After He Stood…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Experienced Depression And Took…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
Prosecutors Have Found A Decade’s Worth Of Evidence…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
New Jersey Woman Burns Down Booty Call’s House…
 22 hours ago
08.19.19
Bey’s Right Hand Woman Ashley Everett Celebrates Natural…
 24 hours ago
08.19.19
OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Hot Girl Summer! Wendy Williams Posts Pic With…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
‘Married At First Sight’: Iris Seemingly Put All…
 4 days ago
08.19.19
Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area
 5 days ago
08.15.19
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten
 5 days ago
08.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close