Durham Rescue Mission Back Pack Giveaway

Prep For Success Back To School Drive

The Durham Rescue Mission kicks off its annual backpack giveaway and pep rally to help local families prepare for the new school year. More than 3,000 back packs full of school supplies will be distributed today. Participants will also be able to enjoy a plate of Bar-B-Que. In addition, bags of groceries and articles of clothing will be distributed as well.

The event is underway until around 2PM.

