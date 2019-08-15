Durham Rescue Mission Back Pack Giveaway

The Durham Rescue Mission kicks off its annual backpack giveaway and pep rally to help local families prepare for the new school year. More than 3,000 back packs full of school supplies will be distributed today. Participants will also be able to enjoy a plate of Bar-B-Que. In addition, bags of groceries and articles of clothing will be distributed as well.

The event is underway until around 2PM.

Just 4 days away from the Durham Rescue Mission Annual Back to School Party. Over 3,600 backpacks filled with school supplies will be available from 9AM to 2PM at 1201 East Main Street in Durham. We will also have free give aways and food. All are welcome!#DRMBTS19 pic.twitter.com/iHiZ8Bx16J — DurhamRescueMission (@RescueDurham) August 12, 2019

