While You Were Enjoying Your Weekend, Simone Biles Was Making History…AGAIN

We’ll never grow tired of talking about how amazing Simone Biles is. She’s incredible to watch and she simply won’t stop making history! Over the past three days, she:
- 1st woman to land double-double dismount
- 1st woman to do triple-double in competition on floor
- Tied for most U.S. all-around titles (6)
And because that was amazing, check it out in slow-motion.
