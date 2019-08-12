While You Were Enjoying Your Weekend, Simone Biles Was Making History…AGAIN

We’ll never grow tired of talking about how amazing Simone Biles is. She’s incredible to watch and she simply won’t stop making history! Over the past three days, she:

1st woman to land double-double dismount

1st woman to do triple-double in competition on floor

Tied for most U.S. all-around titles (6)

Simone Biles hits the unprecedented triple-double on floor exercise. pic.twitter.com/L5fu3OoiOm — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) August 12, 2019

And because that was amazing, check it out in slow-motion.

Straight up superpowers over gravity. pic.twitter.com/n56PbJgAdq — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) August 12, 2019

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark