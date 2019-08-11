CLOSE
Former Raleigh NC High School Basketball Star Killed In Shooting

Former star basketball player, 18 year-old Desmond Myles Jenkins was found with a gunshot wound in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane. He was taken to Wake-Med where he was later pronounced dead.

Jenkins was remembered at a vigil in Raleigh last night, friends and former classmates were in total disbelief and “devastated” by the loss. He was weeks away from his freshman year, and  continuing his career at Vance-Granville Community College.

Homicide detectives need the public’s help. A black Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome rims was seen in the area, with a star decal in the right window. Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

