CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Motivational Moment

beach, ocean and clounds on tropical island.

Source: Jordan Siemens / Getty

Good Morning Foxy Family!

Promise Yourself

To be so strong that nothing

can disturb your peace of mind.

To talk health, happiness, and prosperity

to every person you meet.

To make all your friends feel

that there is something in them

To look at the sunny side of everything

and make your optimism come true.

To think only the best, to work only for the best,

and to expect only the best.

To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others

as you are about your own.

Have a FANTASTIC weekend! PEACE

Follow us on FB, IG and Twitter @Foxy107104

Happiness , inspire , motivational moment , positive , prosperity

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 2 hours ago
08.09.19
Free Community Events For The Weekend
 2 hours ago
08.09.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Confederate’ Show Dies At HBO…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
{BREAKING} ICE Raids In Mississippi Leads to the…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…
 6 hours ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 13 hours ago
08.08.19
Mask with hair on digital green-red and blue lines forming a lattice in 3D. Light painting
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…
 22 hours ago
08.08.19
Crab Potato Salad
Black Aunties Try Potato Salad Made By Other…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Skyscraper with a airplane silhouette
Durham Woman Whose Daughter Sat In Vomit On…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close