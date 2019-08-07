CLOSE
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison

Cyntoia Brown, the woman who at 16 was convicted of killing an alleged sex trafficker and sentenced to life in prison, is now a free woman.

Brown was granted clemency by then Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women around 3:30 AM Wednesday morning. She will be under 10 years of supervised release.

“Early this morning offender Cyntoia Denise Brown was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women,” the Nashville District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Per the commutation, Brown has now been released to parole supervision.”

She was famously sentenced to life in prison in 2004 for the killing of 43-year-old Johnny Allen, a real estate broker she claims solicited her for sex. She was 14 at the time of the killing.

“The lord has held my hand this whole time and I would never have made it without him,” Brown wrote in a letter read at a press conference following the announcement of clemency earlier this year. She’s now “committed to living the rest of my life helping others.”

Her case gained national attention as the years passed as celebrities, social activists and more called for her release.

