Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo This Sunday

Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Source: Client Photo / Food & Vine Time Productions

Get ready for another food truck rodeo this weekend!

Sunday August 4th – 3pm-9pm ( Evening Rodeo ) 

This is a Rain or Shine event.

Fayetteville Street, Raleigh NC.

“A 1/2 mile of Food Trucks & Restaurants spread out over 11 city blocks.”

Event Details

– Free admission community event

– Over 50 Food Trucks from across the State of NC

– Seating setup for over 1,000 people on the sidewalks.

– We ask that dogs are kept safe at home for this crowded community event.

 

