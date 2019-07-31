FINALLY! Free Guacamole At Chipotle…But Only For Today

Let’s celebrate! It’s National Avocado Day, which means we get free guacamole at Chipotle!!! They revealed the info last week in this tweet.

That translates to:

Everyone: Give us free guac. Us: Ok. Our lawyers: Online and in-app only. July 31, 2019. One free guacamole per entrée. Void where prohibited. Details: https://t.co/THAxSs9Xzs. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2019

The offer is limited to one free guacamole per entree, and offer is subject to availability.

