FINALLY! Free Guacamole At Chipotle…But Only For Today

halved avocado with core isolated on white

Source: Oliver Hoffmann / Getty

Let’s celebrate! It’s National Avocado Day, which means we get free guacamole at Chipotle!!! They revealed the info last week in this tweet.

That translates to:

The offer is limited to one free guacamole per entree, and offer is subject to availability.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

