Black 10-Yr-Old Charged With Assault After Hitting White Child During Dodgeball

A 10-year-old Michigan Black boy has been charged with aggravated assault after hitting a White child in the face with a ball during dodgeball.

The mother of the 10-year-old, Cameishi Lindley, said she was shocked after receiving the call from Wayne County Juvenile Court saying that her son would be charged after the dodgeball incident. The event occurred in April.

The mother of the child who was hit during the game says her son has a medical condition that makes head injuries extremely dangerous for him. The mother of the Black child, Bryce, said neither she nor her son knew of the child’s medical condition.

She has now taken to Facebook to raise funds for her son’t legal defense.

 

 

 

