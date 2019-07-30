CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The Longest-Running No. 1 Song In History

2019 CMA Music Festival Day 3 Concerts

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Lil Nas X did it.

The Atlanta artist’s “Old Town Road” single with Billy Ray Cyrus made Billboard history on Monday as the song officially topped the Billboard Hot 100 for an unprecedented 17th week.

The previous record of 16 weeks was held by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito” and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men‘s “One Sweet Day”. “Old Town Road” originated at the top of the Billboard charts back in April, shortly after Billboard removed the song from the Hot Country chart.

Since then there’s been an official video released, a remix with Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey along with a new version with RM of supergroup BTS. Earlier this month, he broke the record for the longest-running hip-hop song on the top of the chart and now, he owns the whole thing outright. By the time Labor Day rolls around, “Old Town Road” will more than likely top the Billboard Songs of the Summer chart.

Elsewhere, Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” is now at No. 5 as her breakthrough single inches closer and closer to the top three.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Hops on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” [Listen]

RELATED: Lil Nas X Drops Animated “Old Town Road” Remix Video Storming Area 51 [WATCH]

RELATED: Lil Nas X Recruits Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey &amp; Young Thug For Latest “Old Town Road Remix”

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The Longest-Running No. 1 Song In History was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
22 itemsNelly, TLC, & Flo-Rida
Nelly, TLC, & Flo-Rida
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Crashes Leave Durham And Raleigh Residents In Dark
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
School Bus Driver Suspected Of Plotting Hit On…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
“You Gotta Fight For What You Love” Fabolous…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close