CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Woman Who Used N-Word At North Hills Mall In Raleigh Now Says She Would Do It Again

13 reads
Leave a comment
racism

Source: Rolls Press/Popperfoto / Getty

The woman who went viral after hurling the N-word at two Black women at a North Raleigh Bonefish Grill is doubling down and saying that she would use the word again.

Nancy Goodman, who says she suffers from anxiety, claims she approached the women when she felt they were too loud in the restaurant bar, according to WRAL. She also says that she has Black friends, whom she loves.

Goodman then went on to tell WRAL that she wasn’t sorry that she used the racial slur and that she would use it again.

 

 

Read More: REALLY: Woman At Bonefish North Hills Calls Women “N” Word

 

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Lil Duval Says He Doesn't Like 'Big Curly Bushy Hair,' Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter

15 photos Launch gallery

Lil Duval Says He Doesn't Like 'Big Curly Bushy Hair,' Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter

Continue reading Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly Bushy Hair,’ Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter

Lil Duval Says He Doesn't Like 'Big Curly Bushy Hair,' Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter

[caption id="attachment_3053759" align="aligncenter" width="699"] Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty[/caption] Lil Duval woke up this morning, like he does every morning, and went out his way to troll women...particularly Black women. We admit, some of his status updates are funny as he tallies hot girl points on the daily, but his latest social media update is getting him dragged and rightfully so (which is probably apart of his master plan). Duval joined the likes of Meek Mil and Chris Brown when he stepped on digital soapbox to  offer his opinion on women's business. According to Duval, he doesn't like when women wear "big curly bushy hair" like the lion king. *Insert face palm emoji here* https://twitter.com/lilduval/status/1154017512717242369 We're not sure if this is all a joke especially since he is a comedian and constantly trolling us, but we're here for the comments. Keep scrolling...

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Bonefish , n-word , Nancy Goodman , North Hills , raleigh

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Ways To Improve Self Love
 27 mins ago
07.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming…
 43 mins ago
07.25.19
Georgia Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old…
 47 mins ago
07.25.19
Mo’Nique Says She Was “Hurt” When Whoopi Goldberg…
 1 hour ago
07.25.19
Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos…
 1 hour ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing A Very Married…
 1 hour ago
07.25.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 hours ago
07.25.19
Issa Rae Confirms Season 4 Of ‘Insecure’ Will…
 2 hours ago
07.25.19
BET Honors 2013: Red Carpet Presented By Pantene
Jam & Lewis Chat With Karen Clark About…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
“Working Mom” Returning To Work After Maternity Leave
 1 day ago
07.25.19
6yr Old And Three Teens Broke Into Local…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close