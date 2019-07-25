Woman Who Used N-Word At North Hills Mall In Raleigh Now Says She Would Do It Again

The woman who went viral after hurling the N-word at two Black women at a North Raleigh Bonefish Grill is doubling down and saying that she would use the word again.

Nancy Goodman, who says she suffers from anxiety, claims she approached the women when she felt they were too loud in the restaurant bar, according to WRAL. She also says that she has Black friends, whom she loves.

Goodman then went on to tell WRAL that she wasn’t sorry that she used the racial slur and that she would use it again.

Read More: REALLY: Woman At Bonefish North Hills Calls Women “N” Word

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark